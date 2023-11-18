Video editing has become much more accessible than years ago, when it was only available to those people who knew how to use professional programs.

Well, all that has changed, thanks to apps like Capcut. It is a tool with which you can perform all kinds of tasks regarding video editing, in an easy and enjoyable way.

Today you will see some of the most outstanding performances of this, one of the best video editing apps for mobile phones, in addition to knowing what it is and what it is for.

Surely from now on your TikTok videos are going to be extremely spectacular, since this app is mainly designed for this social network.

Everything you need to know about Capcut:

What is Capcut?

Capcut is a video editing application for mobile devices, developed by the Chinese company Bytedance, the same company behind TikTok.

It is an app that has become extremely popular thanks to its ease of use, as well as some options and features that allow any user to edit, cut, add effects, music and much more to their videos, and then post them on the social network they use. they want, and all this from their mobile phone.

It is an extremely versatile application, which can edit any type of video, either for you individually or to be published on TikTok, Instagram or YouTube, among other platforms.

Capcut is a completely free application that is present in the two main mobile operating systems such as Android and iOS.

Download Capcut for AndroidDownload Catcup for iOS

How Capcut works and what you can use it for

Ease of use is one of the most interesting features of Capcut. Thanks to this he has managed to have great success.

The two most used parts of Capcut in general are the video editing and also the use of templates.

Both facets are easy to understand and execute, since the Capcut interface is really very well done to make it Simple for any type of user.

Once you know the basics, you can start experimenting and Unleash your creativity in video editing with Capcut. To do this, the first thing is:

Open the application CapCut and click on New project to start editing a video. Select the video you want to edit and click Add. It is time to modify it if you deem it necessary by clicking on To divide or en Speed, to give you two examples. You can also add a sound by clicking on Audio and then play Sounds. From there you will only have to select the musical genre and then choose the song that you like the most. To complete the video, you should take advantage of other editing tools such as stickers, filters, text and more. When you consider that you have finished the video, click on Export (arrow at the top right) to download it or share it on social networks and other possibilities.

The other option that is most commonly used is templates, since they make life much easier and help you make certain types of more prepared videos, but with minimal effort.

As basic advice, Capcut templates should be used this way:

Look at the main menu to tap on Templates and so that the filters and assets created by the community appear. Obviously, it is time to choose one of the most popular templates or search for a specific one in the search bar. Now select a video or a variety of photos that fit the template, and then click on Preview. Next, click on To edit to make more changes. When everything is the way you like it, click on Export to share your new video.

Capcut tips and tricks that will be very useful to you

CapCut is a mobile video editing app that offers a variety of tools for creating video content.

Here are some tips and tricks that will be useful when using CapCut:

Matter: It is best to always use quality photos and videos, so that the final result is better. Trim the videos: The best thing is to make it last the exact amount of time, ensuring that it is not boring and thus hook more visitors. Adjust size and rotation– You can create a video using Instagram standards, but adjust it to send in an email or make it compatible with TikTok. The layers: Capcut allows you to work with multiple layers of video, allowing you to overlay videos, images, and text. Take advantage of this feature to create complex effects. Filters and effects: Capcut offers a variety of preset filters and effects. Experiment with them to give a unique touch to your videos. Add music: You can add background music and sound effects to your videos. Transitions: Use smooth or artistic transitions between clips to give your video a more professional look. Playback speed: You can speed up or slow down your clips to create slow motion or fast motion effects. Add text and stickers: Another tool that you can take advantage of is the text tool to write something that is needed within the video such as titles, subtitles or messages. You can customize the font, color, animation and place stickers, something that gives it a fun touch. Exposure and contrast: Since CapCut allows you to adjust the exposure and contrast of your clips, it is best to take advantage of this aspect and thus achieve a great improvement in the image quality of your videos. Export in high quality– Before exporting your video, be sure to select the highest quality setting to get a clear, high-resolution video.

In short, Capcut presents itself as a mobile video editing app that is not only powerful and versatile but also easy to use.

From creating personal videos with your fondest memories to designing professional social media content, Capcut gives you the tools you need to take your ideas to the next level.