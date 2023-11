We already told you about a rumor about Resident Evil and another great Capcom project. Then another rumor was shared about a game they hope will be successful, and now we have news about this company.

Specifically, it seems that Capcom has shared sales of its franchises with updated figures. They are the following:

Serie Monster Hunter:

Monster Hunter World – 19.1 million copies sold. Monster Hunter Rise – 13.6 million copies sold. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – 10.70 million copies sold. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – 6.5 million copies sold.

Serie Resident Evil:

Resident Evil 2 Remake – 13.1 million copies sold. Resident Evil 7 – 12.7 million copies sold. Resident Evil 5 (PC/Legacy) – 8.9 million copies sold. Resident Evil 6 (PC/Legacy) – 8.9 million copies sold. Resident Evil Village – 8.7 million copies sold. Resident Evil 3 Remake – 8 million copies sold. Resident Evil 4 Remake – 5.4 million copies sold. Resident Evil Remake HD (PC/Legacy) – 4 million copies sold. Resident Evil 0 HD (PC/Legacy) – 4 million copies sold. Resident Evil Revelations 2 – 3.3 million copies sold. Resident Evil 4 (PS4/X1) – 3.1 million copies sold. Resident Evil 5 (PS4/X1) – 2.9 million copies sold. Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City – 2.7 million copies sold. Resident Evil 4 Ultimate HD Edition (PC) – 2.7 million copies sold. Resident Evil: Revelations (PC/Legacy) – 2.5 million copies sold. Resident Evil 6 (PS4/X1) – 2.5 million copies sold. Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition (PC/Legacy) – 2.4 million copies sold.

Serie Devil May Cry:

Devil May Cry 5 – 7.4 million copies sold. DmC – 3 million copies sold. Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition – 2.5 million copies sold. Devil May Cry HD Collection – 1.6 million copies sold.

Capcom Fighters:

Street Fighter 5 – 7.4 million copies sold. Street Fighter IV (PC/Legacy) – 3.5 million copies sold. Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – 2.9 million copies sold. Street Fighter 6 – 2.4 million copies sold. Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – 2.2 million copies sold. Ultra Street Fighter 4 (PC/Legacy) – 2 million copies sold. Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3 – 1.7 million copies sold.

Others:

Dead Rising 3 – 3.4 million copies sold. Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (PC/Legacy) – 3.2 million copies sold. Dead Rising 2 (PC/Legacy) – 3.2 million copies sold. Capcom Arcade Stadium – 1.6 million copies sold. Mega Man Legacy Collection – 1.5 million copies sold. Mega Man X Legacy Collection – 1.1 million copies sold. Capcom Arcade Stadium 2 – 1.1 million copies sold.

Total Sales per Franchise:

Dragon’s Dogma – 7.9 million copies sold. Monster Hunter – 95 million copies sold. Devil May Cry – 30 million copies sold. Resident Evil – 150 million copies sold. Mega Man – 41 million copies sold.

What do you think of the news from Capcom? You can share it in the comments.

