Take-Two Interactive and Electronic Arts were the first companies to start out wanting to charge $70 USD for their launch games. Precisely, the current generation of consoles has been characterized by this change, which apparently came to staybecause another of the largest companies in the industry will be added to the list.

Until now, Capcom had remained outside the group of large companies that offer their productions for $70 USD, but this is about to change. Today the Japanese company held a detail-rich stream of Dragon’s Dogma 2, its next ambitious project, and confirmed its release date and cost.

What caught our attention is that the standard edition It will be priced at $69.99 USD both on consoles and PC (via Steam) when available from March 22, 2024.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

Will Capcom charge $70 per new game from now on?

This new move by Capcom could take some by surprise, but they would be the few, since most saw it coming. The company had hinted that would like to raise the price of their games of launch, since he considered them “too many basses“and that an increase would be beneficial for the industry.

It is unknown if Capcom will maintain this trend for each new game or if it will select cases taking into account various factorsas the type of production (AAA or lower), durationor if it is exclusive to current generation consoles and PC.

We will keep you informed.

In case you missed it: Not even the glorious PC Master Race is free from $70 USD games.

Capcom’s $70 USD games are a reality

Do you agree with the price that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will have? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Capcom by visiting this page.

Related video: Look at those prices! Will inflation end gaming?

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News