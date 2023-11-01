In the presentation of the REX Engine, successor to its current graphics engine, Capcom directly attacks mods by considering them “traps” comparable to tricks.

A PC game without mods is like a garden without flowers. Of course, they are not essential to enjoy a title, but computer users really appreciate them. Companies like Bethesda and CD Projekt have long learned to live with them.

We are not talking about the hateful cheats, or tricks, that completely break multiplayer experiences. In fact, that is why technologies such as Denuvoto stop piracy and the use of cheats.

However, mods fall into a very different category, because, for the most part, they simply offer more variants for players to enjoy without hurting anyone.

Capcom He doesn’t think the same. And now we understand why their PC video games launch with Denuvo (or integrate it shortly after).

To understand it, we go back to the presentation of the REX Engineits new graphics engine, during the Capcom Open Conference Professional RE:2023.

Capcom and its ”attack” on mods

In this presentation, Capcom presented its new graphics engine compatible with PC, consoles and mobile devices. REX Engine goes a step further than RE Engine, and will even be marketed as Epic’s Unreal Engine.

The programmer Taro Yahagi He did not stitch without a thread. In the panel ”Measures against cheating and piracy in PC games”, he also talked about mods and cheats in PC games.

And this is where the most controversial point comes. When talking about hacking and using cheats, Yahagi mentioned that Mods (or modifications) also fall into the same bag..

”For the purposes of combating cheating and piracy, all mods are defined as cheating,” said Capcom’s lead programmer.

Unfortunately, Yahagi’s statements do not allow for any nuance. Refers to all modding content that have not been approved or released by Capcom itself.

”There are a series of modifications that are offensive to public order and morality,” Yahagi continues. This is true (from sexual content to AI voice generation), but the vast majority of mods They do not pose a potential danger to video games.

Some mods are even responsible for solving performance problems in some games. For example, the implementation of DLSS 3 in Starfield or Assassin’s Creed Mirage, or the use of 4K resolution in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection.

The modder community is worried, because this means that Capcom will be more restrictive with the use of mods in their PC games. We can say goodbye to the great mods for Resident Evil, Monster Hunter and other company titles.