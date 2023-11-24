One of the most important eras of Capcom was the one it lived with Clover Studiointernal studio that created the memorable Viewtiful Joe and Okami franchises, which unfortunately they are forgotten. Will they ever return? To its creator would love and asks Capcom make it happen.

After leaving PlatinumGames, Hideki Kamiya has enjoyed several weeks of vacation and even started a series of videos in which he takes the opportunity to interact with his followers and answer your questions.

In the most recent broadcast, he drew attention to the fact that he spoke of the desire of many fans of see both franchises again and the possibility of being part of its development again.

Kamiya wants to work with Capcom on the return of Okami and Viewtiful Joe

As he has shown on some previous occasions, Kamiya is also one of the people who wants to see the return of both series and reiterated that he would “love to work on them if he had the opportunity.”

In fact, the creative mentioned that he had already thought about the story for a third Viewtiful Joe game: “I’ve always wanted to do it” he commented. “I wonder if Capcom would let me make one more Viewtiful Joe. Also Okami. I feel like I left that unfinished.So if I could make that happen I would also be happy“.

Capcom has been accommodating to fans in recent years and based on their suggestions has worked on remakes of highly requested franchises, such as Resident Evilor new deliveries, such as Devil May Cry 5although unfortunately fans are still waiting for the return of Dino Crisis.

That said, it should not be ruled out that one day Capcom decides to listen to the fans and fulfill their wish of playing a new Viewtiful Joe or Okami.

“Capcom I am waiting for your offer, please contact me here!“commented Kamiya, apparently in a joking tone and that he is currently separated from the video game industry supposedly due to a matter of confidentiality (something normal after finishing work in a company).

