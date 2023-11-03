Francesco Canzonieri, CEO of Nextalia

Nextalia subscribes to the capital increase of Torcha Media

Francesco Canzonieri, a prominent figure in the Italian financial sector, former head of corporate and investment banking at Mediobanca and currently involved in the private equity sector with the company Nextalia, has recently decided to invest in an innovative publishing project called Torcha. Torcha is an active social media initiative, fwaved by Marco Cartasegna, a personality who emerged in the world of entertainment by participating in the television program “Big Brother VIP”. However, Cartasegna also has a solid academic background, having obtained a bachelor’s degree from Bocconi University and completed a master’s degree at IE Business School in Madrid. Mf tells it.

Read also: Paola Severino resigned from the Luiss board of directors. The clash over the sale of shares

Francesco Canzonieri’s interest in Torcha led to the acquisition of a significant stake within the company, as part of a capital increase of 650 thousand euros. This financing operation was partly underwritten by existing shareholders, including Marco Cartasegna himself, who holds a 75.8% share, and Franco Gussalli Beretta, owner, president and CEO of the firearms factory of the same name. Along with Canzonieri, other new prominent investors have joined the project, including Marco Credendino, founder of Artemest, and Gianfranco Cucchiella.

Read also: Multiversity and Nextalia share the digital training business

Torcha is an idea that came to life in 2020 and has established itself as an innovative communication platform, with a particular focus on social media. However, despite a promising start, the company faced some financial challenges. Over the previous year, Torcha generated revenues totaling €240,000, but also recorded significant losses amounting to €380,000.

The investment of Canzonieri and the new partners could open up new prospects for Torcha, allowing it to fully exploit its growth potential. The diversity of skills and vision of these investors could help strengthen Torcha’s position in the market and make it an even more influential player in digital publishing and social media content. The collaboration between a veteran of the financial world like Canzonieri and a figure like Cartasegna, which combines the world of entertainment with a solid academic education, represents an interesting convergence of skills and resources that could outline Torcha’s future as a reference player in the digital media landscape.

Subscribe to the newsletter