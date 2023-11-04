Although it is not entirely recommended due to certain compatibility problems, the truth is that at some point it may be interesting to have the new Windows 11 updates ahead of time.

And if you were waiting to receive the Windows 11 23H2 update as soon as possible and you still don’t have it available, you will be able to get ahead of the rest of the users to try all the features it comes as standard.

First, make it clear that Windows 11 23H2 is being released gradually, giving priority to newer devices.

This way, if you want to opt for this update before it’s your turn, you simply have to go to settings, security updates, and then select the option to “get the latest updates as soon as they are available.”

However, as reported by Windows Latest, many users who make this configuration still do not receive the update, but luckily there is a way to force it.

How to install the Windows 11 23H2 update before it’s your turn

To stop this we need to download and install the installation wizard, and this is done from the Microsoft download page.

Once downloaded and installed, you must run this wizard and follow the on-screen instructions.

Run the wizard and reboot when prompted, and once done, your device will finally run Windows 11 23H2.

Among the most notable new features of this update are several new things for the settings application.

For example now They are adding a new home page to the settingswhere we can see interactive cards that highlight the features of the operating system.

Also included is the new feature of dynamic lightingwhich allows you to control the lighting of compatible devices.

On the other hand, another of the functions that this update includes is Microsoft Copilot for task assistance.

If you don’t want to do any of the above, you will simply have to wait a few more days to receive the update naturally.