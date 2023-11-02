Canon has announced the launch of 3 RF lenses and 2 new motorized zoom adapters to offer a wide range of possibilities to content creators and fans.

It’s time to see each of them in detail.

The RF 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z is a lens that works as if it were many lenses combinedsince it includes lens features for both television and cinema and other standard RF lenses, in order to offer the maximum possible versatility.

Besides, It is the first RF zoom lens to feature a dedicated control ring for iris aperture and a Servo function.using optional motorized zoom adapters.

It is designed mainly for hybrid work solutions, thanks to the fact that it can meet guarantees in both photography and video fields.

The lens also maintains 5.5 stops of optical image stabilization for excellent image quality in motion recording situations.

Highlights include 4 UD lenses to correct chromatic aberration, professional electronic parfocal focusing capability and smooth, continuous operation of the iris ring, with 32 steps in each step (no clicks) and an unlock switch for the ‘Auto’ position.

The features of the RF 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z can be further expanded thanks to 2 new motorized adapters: the PZ-E2B and the PZ-E2.

Both feature an ergonomic grip for comfortable use when attached to the lens, wide telephoto buttons for continuous zoom, and a zoom speed dial for control over zoom performance.

Additionally, the PZ-E2B adapter features a 2-pin remote connector, which supports Canon Zoom/Focus and handgrip requirements, as well as remote control over an IP network in a multi-camera setup with compatible cameras. that support the Canon XC Protocol.

Another of the lenses that Canon has presented es el RF-S 10-18 mm f/4,5-6,3 IS STM. Its objective? Be perfect for those looking for ultra-wide photography and video.

Its main benefits are excellent optical stabilization, thanks to steps of optical image stabilization and up to 6 steps when combined with image stabilization in the camera body and a weight of only 150 grams.

This is an ideal lens for travel, landscapes and vlogging and is a Great complement for APS-C cameras, such as the EOS R10, EOS R50 and EOS R7.

Finally, The RF 200-800 mm f/6.3-9 IS USM is a full-frame super telephoto lens designed primarily for wildlife and sports.

Its main strong point is its maximum focal length of 800 mm, which leaves the 600 usual on the market far behind.

Additionally, this lens is built to withstand the most extreme conditions, with water and dust sealing, ensuring photographers can capture stunning images in any environment and allowing them to enjoy unparalleled versatility.

Of note, optical image stabilization up to 5.5 stops and 7.5 stops when combined with image stabilization in the camera body, 9-blade aperture for beautiful background reproduction, optical construction of High quality and fast autofocus.