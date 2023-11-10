The former champion present at the inauguration of the exhibition on the memorabilia of the national team and at the conference “Tell me how football was”. “The national team? The system doesn’t work”

Gianluca Monti

November 10th – 12.17pm – Naples

The exhibition “A century of blue” with memorabilia of the national team and the conference “Tell me how football was”: for Fabio Cannavaro a morning in his native Naples – in the presence of Mayor Manfredi – to talk to young people and take a look at many blue shirts – from Italy but also from the Neapolitan team – located in the splendid setting of the Maschio Angioino.

system doesn’t work

—

“When the national team is there I am always present – said the 2006 Ballon d’Or winner -. We hope that this exhibition bodes well for the future, it would be dramatic to stay at home and watch the next European Championship too. The football system in Italy has certainly not worked in recent years, we need to understand why it is so difficult. There are many explanations if no more talents are born, it will be up to those who govern football to find the solutions.”

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

actuality

—

For the moment he is waiting for an opportunity on the bench, perhaps an important one: “It’s obvious that whoever does my job always aspires to the top, whether it’s Napoli or the national team, but for now I have to study and update myself.” Therefore, Cannavaro is a privileged observer of our Series: “Scudetto fight between Juve and Inter? No, Napoli is also there even if the blue team didn’t start as hoped; it was clear that it wouldn’t be easy to replace Spalletti and it’s normal for the fans to not be satisfied but we need to let Garcia work and then see what the results will be.”

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED