The National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (CANIRAC Jalisco) and the newspaper THE REPORTER They signed an alliance to promote the best of the gastronomic culture of Jalisco.

Through this collaboration agreement CANIRAC members will be able to join the Círculo Informador program, which has around 82 thousand users.

Christopher Montes, Circulación de The reporter, explained that the affiliates of this program are brands that come together and provide an exclusive benefit for newspaper subscribers, which can be discounts on consumption or promotions.

“The idea is that it is a benefit that they can find anywhere, that it has no restrictions and that the person can enjoy it and the place has the facility to grant it,” he explained.

Most establishments affiliated with the Informative Circle give discounts to members of this program on the final bill. In exchange, the establishments receive exhibitions on all the products of THE REPORTER, both in print and on various digital platforms.

Juan Carlos Álvarez del Castillo thanked CANIRAC for this agreement that will benefit the newspaper’s subscribers and affiliated businesses. “Just thank CANIRAC for allowing us to bring this rewards and loyalty program to all its members.”

Mario Ávalos, president of CANIRAC Jalisco, commented that this agreement will benefit the gastronomic sector at the state level. “If we can do coordinated work and manage to move this gastronomic tourism a little more, be able to take it by the hand, correctly present the offers, the places and the experiences that we have in the state, we are going to invite more and more tourism to exist.” , and having tourism and movement of people we end up impacting the economy,” he commented.

