“Learning about cancer” was created to help patients understand this disease much better. People still associate cancer with death when that is no longer the case. The objective of the book is to inform that cancer is no longer that great monster that we knew, nor is it Disney, but the perspective has changed due to the advances in research and new treatments that are available.

The book, by oncologist Juan Carlos Samané, is a manual because it compiles the main questions that a patient, his family and his environment have and provides quick answers to them. The book compiles 10 years of continuous work experience.

Oncologists or doctors linked to cancer may not be clear enough to mention advances or improvements, which is why “Learning about cancer” is published to provide adequate, simple, easy-to-read and interpret information. The goal is to have a little less fear of cancer.

The book project began in 2012. That year Samamé began publishing short posts with answers to the most common questions from patients. This was during the time he was training to be an oncologist in Spain. Through social networks and through short posts he tried to answer the most common questions.

The book basically focuses on patients, family members or patients’ surroundings, linked to the topic of cancer, who obviously require information, but it is also aimed at medical students and even oncological doctors.

The book is a great complementary tool to the office, where many times oncological appointments are brief, very brief, quick due to the high number of patients. “As oncologists we often do not have the time necessary to provide all the information and answer questions that are common to many. Therefore, it is a great complementary and supportive tool to provide information.

Regarding the relationship between emotions and cancer, Samamé indicates that, although it is true that there is no proven correlation between cancer and emotions, we all have some experience or some case in which we could see some type of correlation.

“Perhaps in the future studies will confirm this, but today what is true is that there is not enough information available. However, it is very important, and it has been seen, that cancer patients or families who have emotional support linked to the issue of mental health, psychology or psychiatry often handle the treatment better and have better results than those patients. “They do not have the use of psychological emotional support associated with the disease,” he said.

Although the book’s main target is patients and their environment, it can be read by anyone. It has specific questions and answers, written in very simple language. It is a good companion, not only to have in the waiting room but even within the consultation itself because it allows information to be gathered, to be a tool within the process.

The advices

The book also provides advice for the patient starting chemotherapy, advice given by 50 people who went through that first moment.

The text even records a list of songs suggested by patients to raise their spirits when receiving treatment. These are tips that can help the illness be handled in a different way.

Juan Carlos Samamé is a surgeon by profession, trained at the San Martín de Porres University, graduating in 2007. He completed his specialty in medical oncology in Europe. In 2009 he completed a master’s degree in research in Lleida and a diploma in medical oncology in Girona in 2013, both in Spain.

He completed international rotations at the National Tumor Institute in Milan, Italy and then returned to Peru in 2013, the year where he began working at the Arzobispo Loayza Hospital where he works as head of the Oncohematology service. Likewise, he works at the San Felipe Clinic, where he is head of the oncology unit.