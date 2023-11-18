‘Starve’ the tumors and then hit them by ‘recycling’ well-known, low-cost drugs, used for years for completely different purposes, capable of stopping the growth of tumor cells, put on a ‘batch’ with short fasting cycles. Thus drugs which, such as statins, prevent the synthesis of cholesterol which is crucial to satisfy the tumor cells’ need for nutrients, combined with short fasting cycles, could become a “low cost” therapy to fight even difficult tumors such as pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer and melanoma. This is demonstrated by research published in the journal Nature Communication by a team from the Irccs San Martino polyclinic hospital in Genoa, led by Alessio Nencioni of the Department of Internal Medicine and Medical Specialties of the University of Genoa.

The results – reports a note – obtained through the screening of hundreds of drugs already used in the clinic on in vitro cancer cell lines and in in vivo experimental models, open the way to possible safer and cheaper therapies, thanks to drugs that in addition to being inexpensive they are also easy to handle and well tolerated. From a pillar of cardiovascular prevention to a possible anti-tumor therapy: this could be the double life of statins.

“The treatment of cancer patients has very high costs, which sometimes limit access to effective therapies, especially in low-income countries. For this reason, there is a growing interest in evaluating the possibility of ‘recycling’ non-oncology drugs, approved and used for some time for other pathologies: medicines that are generally low-cost, as the patent coverage has expired, and which thanks to the experience of large-scale use we know have an often good safety profile – explains Nencioni, coordinator of the investigation – Well-exampled examples known non-oncological drugs repurposed as anti-cancer are thalidomide, first sold as an anti-nausea and sedative and now used to treat multiple myeloma, and retinoic acid, widely used to treat skin conditions but has also demonstrated great effectiveness in the treatment of acute promyelocytic leukemia. However, although there are various clinical studies underway, the identification of other commonly used drugs that lend themselves to being ‘repurposed’ to treat cancer patients is proceeding slowly”.

The researchers hypothesized that by exposing tumors to conditions of “nutritional stress”, it would be possible to make them vulnerable to other commonly used drugs. They therefore used cell lines from numerous tumors, including pancreatic, colorectal and melanoma, and after exposing them to conditions that mimic fasting they conducted a screening of hundreds of commonly used drugs.

“The results show that drugs that reduce cholesterol synthesis, including statins, become capable of stopping the growth of various types of tumors when ‘combined’ with short cycles of weekly fasting – underlines Nencioni – Fasting reduces the capacity of cells tumors to synthesize their own cholesterol and also causes them to excrete the cholesterol they contain. In this situation, exposing tumors to drugs that further reduce cholesterol production causes the malignant cells to experience a sudden strong deficiency of this crucial lipid for various aspects of their metabolism and growth, and are therefore no longer able to grow.”

“Fasting is crucial to enhance the antineoplastic activity of drugs, i.e. a positive anti-tumor synergy is created between the two types of intervention. The ‘dietary stratagem’ of fasting – he explains – could also serve to identify other non-oncological drugs to be ‘recycled’ ‘ as anti-tumor drugs. Meanwhile, the positive data obtained with anti-cholesterol and anti-fungal medicines will have to be confirmed through clinical studies which at Irccs San Martino we are already hypothesizing, in order to soon be able to offer cancer patients new safe and low-cost treatment opportunities”.