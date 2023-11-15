loading…

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau asked Israel to stop killing babies and women in the Gaza Strip. Photo/CTV

OTTAWA – Prime Minister (PM) You have Justin Trudeau becomes the latest ally Israel who called on the Zionist state to stop killing Palestinian babies. This statement again received an angry response from the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu .

Trudeau on Tuesday said the killing of women, children, babies in the besieged Gaza Strip must end. Netanyahu rejected this, insisting that Hamas was responsible for civilian deaths as Israeli troops continued to pound the enclave.

“I urge the Israeli government to exercise maximum restraint,” Trudeau said in his sharpest criticism of Israel since the war in Gaza broke out more than five weeks ago.

“The world watched it, on TV, on social media – we listened to the testimony of doctors, family members, survivors, children who lost their parents,” he continued.

“The world is witnessing the murder of women, children and babies. “This has to stop,” he called at a press conference in the western province of British Columbia as quoted by Al Jazeera, Wednesday (15/11/2023).

Canada maintains that Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas after the Palestinian group attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people.

But it also expressed growing concern over the rising death toll in the besieged and besieged enclave, where more than 11,200 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since the conflict began.

“The price of justice is not the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians,” Trudeau said.

“All wars have rules. All innocent lives have equal value. Israel and Palestine,” he added.