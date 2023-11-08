There is something that attracts us irremediably to the numerical challenges, especially if there is a timer, or it’s about showing how awake you are. ¿Can you find the missing numbers in this mental challenge in less than 10 seconds?

It is not a complicated challenge, nor does it have a trick. Sooner or later everyone ends up solving it, because It’s just looking at a list of numbers.. But are you able to solve this quick challenge in less than ten seconds?

There are two ways to do it: the most direct one searching for the numbers in the list, and another that is smarter and faster. The first one will probably take you more than 10 seconds. The second is the awakened way of doing it. Are you able to find her?

Find the missing numbers in a list from 1 to 100

This numerical challenge appeared on X just 5 days ago, and already accumulates 3.4 million views. So it’s been a great success.

You have it in the opening photo of the news, but you can also see it here:

The challenge is simple. We have a list from 1 to 100, but several numbers are missing. Can you locate them in less than 10 seconds? Looking one by one it is possible to do it, but it takes a long time. If you figure out the trick, you can do it in just 5 seconds.

If you pay attention, The list from 1 to 100 is organized in rows, and each row has 9 numbers. Here’s the first clue…

What happens if you add numbers by 9? This is the second… Indeed, If you add 9, the last digit is a smaller unit. For example:

We see that the last figure removes one unit with each addition. This is the key to solving the numerical challenge.

Since the list is organized in rows of 9 by 9, the last number should go down. But It doesn’t happen like that twice.:

We see how at the end of the fourth and tenth row, no unit is lost. That means there are no 9 numbers in a row.. Checking the row, we discover that they are missing the 33 in the fourth row, and the 88 in the tenth. If you have solved it in less than 10 seconds… Congratulations!

It’s one of those mental challenges that makes you feel good if you pass the test, and you’ll be upset that you didn’t realize it when you discover the solution. This is how numerical challenges work!