As our mobile devices allow us to perform a greater number of actions with them, conventional phone calls have been relegated to the background. Even more so since the emergence of messaging applications, such as WhatsApp, which allow us to call our contacts without having to use our mobile line. Given this situation, many users, when they have to buy an eSIM with which to stay connected with their environment while traveling, choose to buy them with only data, without any calling package. But what happens if we need to call? Can we do it in case of emergency?

eSIM type

We can find two types of virtual SIMs. First of all, those that are not configured to be able to make calls from them. They are very common when we have to contract a data rate for, for example, our tablet or our computer, if it is compatible. In this case, we will not be able to make calls, since it is a type of card that does not have the indicated parameters to carry out such an action.

However, it is not the most common option. In most cases we find eSIM cards that do not have any calling bonus included, but do have the necessary configuration. If this is our case, we will be able to make calls without problems. However, we must always keep in mind to make them in a timely manner due to the cost that we will have to assume for each call. Since it is normally much higher than the rates that include both calling minutes and mobile data.

Which is the best option?

First of all, it is important to know that there is no option that is better than another, but that the answer will come from satisfying our needs. In addition to this, we must also take into account the device from which it will be used. In the case of using a computer or tablet, perhaps it does not make sense to opt for any rate that includes calls because most likely we will not use them, since the device itself does not allow it.

However, if we are going to use the eSIM to install it in our mobile while we travel, in this case it is possible that considering the option of the eSIM including calls could be the best investment to avoid being cut off at the most inopportune moment. Currently, most companies offer us rates that include both minutes and the data rate included, so the extra cost of contracting a calling pack is usually not very large. Even in some cases, it is not possible to contract only data, since calls are included for free, regardless of whether or not we are going to use them.

As a last option, and as we have already mentioned in this article, if you have contracted an eSIM with only data, we will have to resort to calls over the internet to be able to make them. Most applications, such as WhatsApp, allow us to carry out such an action. So we shouldn’t have any problems, as long as we have enough coverage where we are.