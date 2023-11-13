In Mexico, according to a report by the Inegi and Coneval, there are around 5 million abandoned houses. Surely you have seen one and have considered buying it to fix it to your liking and especially due to the information that circulates about the difficulties in acquiring them. What you should know about this is that these households They can be obtained, however, there are some details that must be considered.

The Flat.mx portal listed a list of advantages and disadvantages that must be considered when buying an abandoned home, and among these it stands out that although the price may be lower than that of a new or semi-new house, You may have to invest in making repairs, and the purchasing process may be longer when it comes to paperwork because the previous owner did not directly offer his home.

He also explained that it is possible to buy an abandoned house with a loan Infonavit.

The institute has a program called Community Regeneration whose objective is the reintegration into the market of homes that are located in municipalities throughout the country with a high abandonment rate. Infonavit seeks to partner with companies that are dedicated to the rehabilitation and recovery of houses through co-investments.

The ideal then is that if you have in mind buying an abandoned house, you approach these companies that rehabilitate houses.

Specialists indicate that the price of a used home can be up to 30% less than that of a new home.

