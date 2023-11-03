Can humans reproduce and develop in space? It is not a trivial question, but one of the enigmas that we will have to solve before setting out to conquer other worlds. A study carried out on mouse embryos on the International Space Station (ISS) has shed some light on the subject.

Mouse embryos in space. A team of Japanese researchers sent frozen mouse embryos to the ISS in August 2021. After growing them in microgravity with the collaboration of several astronauts and returning them to Earth for analysis, the researchers discovered that the embryos had survived and developed with normal.

Published in iScience, the results suggest that the absence of gravity does not affect the initial development of embryos and that mammals have options to thrive in space.

From two cells to blastocysts in microgravity. The astronauts thawed the mouse embryos using a device specially designed for their culture. After four days, the embryos went from their initial two-cell state to become blastocysts with an inner cell mass (ICM) and an outer epithelial layer (trophectoderm), elements that a later stage of development become the fetus and the placenta.

Both the cell number and gene expression of blastocysts grown in microgravity were similar to those of a group of control embryos grown on Earth.

Absence of gravity and development. Until now, most reproduction studies in space focused on the effects of radiation on sperm, but the impact of microgravity on embryonic development—especially in mammals, whose reproduction is more complex and specialized compared to other species—was a mystery.

This is the world’s first experiment to culture mammalian embryos under the microgravity conditions of the ISS, and demonstrates that the absence of gravity has no significant effects on an embryo’s early development. It’s a first step toward believing that mammals can thrive in space.





One small step for an embryo. There are some important steps missing to declare victory. First, scientists must transplant the blastocysts grown on the ISS into adult mice to see if they can give birth (as has already been done with frozen sperm). This would definitively confirm that the development of the embryos in microgravity was normal.

The researchers are also considering designing a new device to launch frozen oocytes and sperm to the ISS to attempt in vitro fertilization. It is one thing to develop an embryo and another to carry out fertilization experiments in microgravity to confirm that it is also possible.

A great step for humanity? Before this experiment, it was unknown whether Earth’s gravity was essential for the early stages of an embryo’s development. Research shows that microgravity has minimal effect on the initial phases of embryonic differentiation, opening a window to human colonization of space.

The results also raise new questions: How will microgravity affect later phases of embryonic development? How will these findings translate to human development in space? Not to mention that human colonization of space will encounter many other challenges, such as radiation.

Image | Mouse embryos cultured on the ISS (Sayaka Wakayama et al.)

