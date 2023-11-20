He Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) offers Mexican workers different credits with the aim of having decent housing. There are those who wonder if Infonavit gives cash credit, And the answer is yes; However, it is only granted under certain circumstances.

Infonavit lends cash through two main programs: Mejoravit Credit and Infonavit Credit in pesos.

Mejoravit:

If you are looking to improve your home, you can request a cash loan that you can access if you are a beneficiary of the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit): Mejoravit.

Mejoravit is a loan that allows you to make repairs and improvements that do not affect the structure of the home. This product changed to Mejoravit Repara and Mejoravit Renueva, but if you already had these programs and still have available balance, you can continue using it.

The money is deposited in two accounts: one is used to purchase materials from authorized establishments and the other to pay for the labor necessary to make the improvements.

Infonavit credit in pesos

For its part, the Infonavit Credit in pesos is a type of credit in which Infonavit lends an amount of money that can be used to acquire, build, remodel or repair a home.

How to convert infonavit credit to pesos?

To convert Infonavit credit you need to have an account on the agency’s portal. If you do not have it, you will need to have the following documents on hand:

Social Security Number (SSN) CURP RFC Personal email and a cell phone number

It is important to have an email and cell phone that you use since you will have to confirm your identity.

Once the account is created, you need to follow the following steps: Enter My Credit Select Shared Responsibility Select the state and write the zip code of your home with the credit Choose the VSM change (Times the Minimum Wage to pesos)

If it has been approved, you will get a confirmation legend and that’s it.

