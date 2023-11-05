Many viewers still resort to watching television through classic antenna cable. Even though others have switched to the Internet to watch DTT, the antenna continues to be the most used way. However, not everyone has one. On the other hand, as much as it may sound like an impossible mission, the truth is that it is not that difficult to create one on your own. DTT antenna in case you don’t have one at your home.

Getting a new television antenna for your home is not always going to be a big investment. And, if you follow these steps, for just a few euros you can have a homemade DTT antennaplus you will only need two elements to continue with this tutorial.

Some tape and coaxial cable

In just a few steps and with two materials (coaxial cable and insulating tape), you can now have your own antenna at home to watch television. This option to get out of trouble can come to you at any time, especially if the one you had has broken down, for example.

So that you can go step by step, here you can find the complete process so that you can follow it without problem:

Leave the antenna cable as straight as possible, especially the end and peels off the outer protective layer up to 12.5 or 13 centimeters of the cable. Keep in mind that you must also remove the other inner silver layer and leave the copper cable exposed, but leave a margin of 1 centimeter to start removing that kind of braided metal mesh. After put electrical tape on the wire, in the part where you started cutting, right where the protective mesh meets and the copper wire appears. Then we bend the cable from where we have placed the tape so that it is in an ‘L’ shape, that is, it is at 90 degrees. Once ready, connect the other end of the cable to the TV socket. For better results, it is good to have a long cable and take it outside, through the window, for example, so that it captures a better signal when tuning the channels.

This homemade method in itself is not complex, since it can be carried out in a few minutes and with very few materials without having to buy a DTT antenna. On the other hand, it is true that the signal may be weaker or that the image quality of the television channels may not be as good. But, to get by, it is a great option.

The alternative is the Internet

If you don’t want to get to work and then it doesn’t work for you, you can always use Internet to watch television at home. One of the current advantages is that you do not need to have an antenna to watch DTT. There are many alternatives.

You can use streaming apps to watch television channels, go to the websites of the main TV networks to watch live channels or use IPTV lists to watch DTT from your mobile, Smart TV… and without having to have an antenna in home or create one from scratch. So you have at your disposal options such as RTVE Play, Mitele, Atresplayer, TDTChannels to pages that are dedicated to collecting Digital Terrestrial Television channels so that you can play them live online.