The international model David Gandy has visited El Hormiguero for the first time to talk about his successful career in the world of fashion and reveal some details of his personal life.

Once the interview is over, Marron and his science have entered the set to create a tiny amount of an extremely sensitive chemical compound that will explode in the presence of organic matter.

When potassium permanganate and concentrated sulfuric acid are mixed, an extremely sensitive and strongly oxidizing compound is formed. This compound is manganese heptoxide, Mn2O7. It is such a strong oxidant that it ignites upon contact with organic compounds such as alcohol. The material often explodes during this ignition.

Manganese heptoxide is very unstable. It decomposes slowly, giving highly active manganese dioxide and oxygen. When no combustible compounds are present, oxygen is formed very slowly. When a combustible compound is present, the active oxygen released is capable of igniting the combustible material immediately. This reaction is very violent and often leads to explosive decomposition of the remaining manganese heptoxide.

Ethanol: It is the characteristic compound of alcoholic beverages, and can be ingested and behave physiologically as a psychoactive substance. In addition, ethanol is widely used in many industrial sectors and in the pharmaceutical sector, as an excipient in some medicines and cosmetics. It is a good solvent, and can be used as an antifreeze. It is also a disinfectant.

Potassium permanganate applications: Potassium permanganate is used in dermatology for its antiseptic, astringent and deodorant action. It can also be administered as a remedy for some poisonings with oxidizable poisons such as elemental phosphorus or snake bites. It is used as an oxidizing agent in many chemical reactions in the laboratory and industry.

Sulfuric acid: It is the most produced chemical compound worldwide, and its production volume is an indicator used to measure the industrial activity of countries. It is used in the synthesis of numerous chemical ingredients. Above all, it is used in the petrochemical industry, as well as in agrochemicals to obtain fertilizers.