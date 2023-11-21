In case you missed the boat, artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming our society. Because now that progressive technology has fallen into the hands of “you and I”, the possibilities seem endless. And admittedly, although AI – just like the internet – will mainly be used for producing dirty pictures, we had an itch in our fingers to let AI play car designer. What will the next generation of some popular/desirable models look like in the future? take a look!

Mazda MX-5

The answer to every question: the Mazda MX-5. Even AI seems to know that the current generation is just about perfect, so it doesn’t fiddle with the recipe too much. Wider hips, a tougher snout and the little Japanese looks more like a budget Ferrari than ever!

Autofans AI-score: 8/10

DS Limousine

The DS 9 is currently the flagship of French soil. However, we dare not call it a real limousine for the French president. Fortunately, AI knows better what kind of car Macron can impress his international colleagues in.

Autofans AI-score: 9/10

Mercedes EQ0

Rumors have been going around for some time that Mercedes is working on a car under the EQA. However, that “EQ0” is probably nothing more than a rumor. If you wanted to know what a baby Mercedes looks like, AI has the answer to that question.

Autofans AI-score: 7/10

Nissan Micra

Renault will soon launch the electric R5 into the wide world, Nissan is working hard on a Japanese brother. This will undoubtedly be the new generation of Micra and from what we understand – unlike the R5 – it will not go retro. According to AI, this is the new generation Nissan Micra.

Autofans AI-score: 8/10

Volvo C30

Volvo may have shifted its focus to SUVs, but the C30 is etched in our memories as one of the coolest hatchbacks of the nillies. Imagine for a moment that Volvo would build a new C30 with the modern design language of the Swedish brand. Yep, we’re fans too!

Autofans AI-score: 10/10

Volkswagen Variant

A painful realization; Not only has the entire world made the switch from station wagon to SUV, AI also cannot really handle station wagons. This makes the future Volkswagen “Variant” look more like a Mazda6 Wagon with German influences. After 12 attempts – and hallucinating failed results – we gave up.

Autofans AI-score: 0/10

Mercedes SL

The Mercedes SL must be the pinnacle of homeless luxury (yes, we also know how bizarre that sounds). However, the current generation is chasing the scalp of the Porsche 911 and associates. We secretly feel more for this AI-generated SL. What a style…

Autofans AI-score: 10/10

Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota has only just taken the curtain off the new generation of Land Cruiser, but we are letting AI take a look ahead into the future. According to our intelligent computer, this is Toyota’s ultimate off-roader. There is certainly no shortage in terms of toughness factor.

Autofans AI-score: 6/10

What’s your favorite from the group above? Let us know in the comments!