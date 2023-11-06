Transfer money It has become a fairly common activity, as fewer and fewer people use cash to carry out their transactions. However, it is common for people to make a mistake by one digit and in case they have not realized it, the money will fall into another account. If this happens, it is very important Act quickly to cancel the movement.

Digital payments in Mexico are carried out through the Interbank Electronic Payment System (SPEI). This payment infrastructure Bank of Mexico (Banxico) It allows its participants to send and receive payments among themselves in order to provide their end clients with the transfer service.

Banxico specifies that a payment can be canceled before the money is transferred, but once deposited it can no longer be canceled. Hence the importance of acting quickly before the transaction is concluded. Below we explain how to do it with each bank:

Cancel transfer in BBVA

If you use the BBVA application to make transfers and wish to make a clarification, you can do so by telephone, at bbva.mx or at any branch by presenting the following information:

10-digit charge account number

Transaction date and amount

Reason for claim, whether due to incorrect beneficiary account, erroneous amount or duplicate movement

Destination account number you entered

BBVA advises that before doing this, you first verify if the transfer has been processed and has reached the destination account. If this has been the case, it will be necessary to request a refund instead of a cancellation.

It is important that in case of cancellation, this must be done on the same day that the transfer was made and before the cut-off time established by the issuing bank.

Cancel a transfer in Santander

The bank specifies that to cancel the operation before the recipient is paid, it is necessary to enter the Santander icon located at the top of the TAP Keyboard, then select “History”, the date on which you made the TAP Transfer, indicate movement and select cancel.

Cancel transfer in Banorte

In the case of Banorte, the cancellation service applies only to operations carried out on the same day. For that, you need to follow the following steps:

Enter through the Main Menu Transfers // National //TEF// Cancel Transfer The system shows all TEF transfers made on the day before 6:00 p.m. Select the “Amount” link that corresponds to the operation you wish to cancel.

