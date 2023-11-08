El Hormiguero has put music on Wednesday night with Camilo’s visit. The Colombian singer continues to triumph and is about to release Salitre, his new song with Manuel Carrasco. The viewers of the program have been able to discover what it sounds like because the guest has surprised by picking up Alejandro Sanz’s guitar that Pablo Motos has on the set and has started singing completely improvised.

This is how the interview began, and he also finished it singing and playing the guitar after telling the extraordinary experience he had with a fan whom he discovered was profoundly deaf. She discovered him during a concert in Uruguay. The boy had come with an interpreter who was giving him “subtitles in sign language.” In this way, she was able to experience the Colombian’s music.

Camilo was so amazed that he asked to be invited to the concert he was giving the next day. Then, he was able to meet him in person and ask all of his questions. For his part, the boy asked him to touch his neck while he sang. “It was one of the most beautiful experiences of my life,” he said.

The anecdote does not stop there. Camilo has revealed that the song he decided to sing to her is Millones. After doing so, the boy asked him if he had read the letter he had left him. The Colombian had not yet received it, but he read it later. The writing is absolutely exciting: “I thought that what I had was a disability and I told God why, and I felt that He was pointing me out for something in particular. And when I heard your song Millones, it was the one I liked the most because it identified me “Why me, there are millions in this world.” This is how the Colombian remembered it, who confessed that he started to cry.

After this overwhelming story of what he experienced, Camilo has put the cherry on top by picking up the guitar and singing precisely Millones. It has been a sweet and magical moment. Hit play!