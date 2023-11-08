The person in charge of filling the set of El Hormiguero with rhythm in a program as special as this has been Camilo. The singer has reunited with Pablo Motos in an unforgettable night full of great moments.

On this occasion, the Colombian has spoken about one of the most important figures in his life, his daughter. Apparently, as he has said, Índigo is in love with his songs, but she can’t quite figure out that her father is that Camilo whom she admires so much.

In fact, according to the guest, when he decides to sing to her at home, the little girl says she doesn’t like it and asks for Camilo to be played. Don’t miss this hilarious moment!