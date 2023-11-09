After having enjoyed two programs full of laughter with the visit of Josema Yuste and Los Morancos, El Hormiguero has put rhythm to its week with an international artist: Camilo. In fact, the Colombian began the interview by singing completely improvised. He has decided to take the guitar that Pablo Motos has on the set to show what Salitre, his new song with Manuel Carrasco, sounds like.

Camilo thus adds a new collaboration. In fact, Pablo Motos has revealed that Alejandro Sanz called him after seeing him playing the guitar in El Hormiguero. We must remember that that guitar was precisely a gift from the Madrid singer to the presenter, so everything means closing a circle.

More about Camilo

The Colombian is a singer with his own essence, whose songs could be classified within Latin pop and reggaeton. Since 2018, when he began to achieve success, his career has only grown. So much so that his stay in Spain is due to the Grammy celebrations in Seville, where Camilo is nominated for seven awards.

The artist has been with Pablo Motos on numerous occasions. In fact, on his first visit he clarified all the doubts that exist around his characteristic mustache, from how he cares for it to the reason why he wears it.

Furthermore, his complicity with the program is such that on one of his last visits, which occurred shortly after becoming a father, he opened up about how it was the most special experience of his life.