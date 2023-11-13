Controversies over the changes have often been followed by confusing explanations in conferences. And the 4 home defeats make even more noise

Playing with one of his teams at the Bernabeu will remain a dream. And the Italian clubs have always denied this ambition with the dismissal of Rudi Garcia. He happened to be with Roma in January 2016, when the Giallorossi club decided to recall Luciano Spalletti and the following month the Champions League round of 16 with Real was scheduled. When last summer there was the draw for the Cup groups, the Frenchman actually said: «Finally I will be able to face the champions of Madrid, given that I wasn’t allowed it against Roma». This time he took a small step forward, managing to lose 3-2 to Real Madrid in the group match at Maradona. But in the return match on 29 November he will no longer sit on the Napoli bench and will not be able to experience the Santiago Bernabeu stadium as a protagonist. Maybe he will succeed but with another team.