Accordingly, users launched a hashtag on the “X” platform urging a “boycott” of the application.

Commenting on the boycott calls, TikTok said in a statement:

There is no truth to the rumors circulating regarding TikTok deleting content related to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We strongly reject these claims because they are inconsistent with our policies and values ​​and misrepresent our content moderation policies. TikTok pledges a set of community guidelines that include rules and standards for using the platform. The Company applies the guidelines to all people and all types of content on our platform. These policies are implemented by our global, independent security and safety teams. Neither Advisory Board members nor our employees are involved in the decisions made by these teams as is circulated on some social media. We strongly reject the deliberate smear campaigns carried out against our employees and partners and threaten their security and safety. We on the TikTok platform are proud of building a community that contributes effectively to the creative system around the world. We are also proud of our community in the Kingdom, which has been a source of inspiration for creativity in various fields. This community has also contributed to raising our global community’s awareness of Saudi culture. The “WhereToVisitKSA” hashtag achieved more than 728 million views globally, and the “WhereToEatKSA” hashtag achieved more than a billion views globally. Saudi creative talent also topped the scene, with “SaudiTalentWeek” achieving more than 302.8 million views globally. We urge all members of our community to be careful when posting information and to reach out to us through existing channels and submit a direct appeal in our app if they believe any content and/or account has been incorrectly removed.

After the statement spread, many followers in the Kingdom insisted that the application delete posts supporting Saudi Arabia immediately after they were published.