Stuart Seldowitz, a former US official during President Barack Obama’s administration, slandered the Prophet Muhammad SAW. He also said killing 4,000 Palestinian children was still not enough. Photo/via Al Arabiya

NEW YORK CITY – Stuart Seldowitz (64), former United States (US) Department of State official, was arrested by police after making racist and Islamophobic comments to Muslim traders in New York City.

Seldowitz, who is also a former government adviser to President Barack Obama, drew criticism after calling Muslim traders “terrorists”.

He told the Egyptian halal food trader that killing 4,000 Palestinian children was not enough. Furthermore, he slandered the Prophet Muhammad SAW and insulted the Koran to hurt the feelings of the trader.

New York police said Seldowitz was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated harassment, hate crime stalking, stalking to incite fear and workplace stalking.

“A 24-year-old male victim stated to police that someone approached him at his workplace several times and made anti-Islam statements several times on different dates which caused the victim to feel afraid and upset,” police said in a statement, as quoted by Reuters, Friday (24/11/2023).

Seldowitz was caught on camera harassing the Muslim trader by shouting at him “terrorist”.

“Terrorists. If we kill 4,000 Palestinian children, do you know? That’s not enough. That’s not enough,” he said in a video recording that has now gone viral.

His outrageous comments came as tensions in the New York City community rise over the Israel-Hamas war.

In another video, Seldowitz is seen forcing the Muslim trader to smile at him and then making slanderous comments against the Prophet Muhammad SAW.

“Did you rape your daughter like Muhammad did?” he said to the Muslim trader to offend him.