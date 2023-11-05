Denpasar Voice – The naturalized Indonesian national team player who graduated from the Dutch League was officially called Shin Tae Yong ahead of the second round of World Cup qualification.

The naturalized Indonesian national team player who graduated from the Dutch League, who was officially called Shin Tae Yong ahead of the second round of World Cup qualification, is Rafael Struick.

Rafael Struick is one of the naturalized players for the Indonesian National Team who currently plays in the Dutch League, ADO Den Haag.

The 20 year old player is expected to be Shin Tae-yong’s mainstay on the Indonesian National Team’s front line in the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications.

However, there was a unique moment when Rafael Struick shared a post on his personal Instagram.

Rafael Struick seemed to be scolded by another naturalized Indonesian national team player, namely Shayne Pattynama, when the ADO Den Haag striker uploaded a photo on Instagram.

Through comments, Shayne Pattynama asked Rafael Struick to wear the hat correctly.

“Please put your hat straight on your head,” wrote Shayne Pattynama, quoted from the comments page of Rafael Struick’s Instagram post.

Suddenly Shayne Pattynama’s comments received various responses from Indonesian netizens.

“Well, your father El scolded you,” wrote the account @novitath.

“It’s really funny, I agree, bro, please tell me,” wrote the account @page.sqol.

“Tell Dady’s son to understand,” wrote the account @dita_pristiamalia. (*/Ana AP)