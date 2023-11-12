We learned about it after user complaints about the general state of the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is the new installment of this renowned Activision franchise.

The Call of Duty franchise is known for many things, and among them we could mention that massiveness factor, given that it is one of the few video game IPs that have managed to cross the barrier of its medium. Of course, it has also given us some of the best FPS in history, but all that glitters is not gold. Fans of this franchise They have been pointing out certain problems with it for many years.probably all of them related to their annual factor, which does not allow there to be much innovation between the different deliveries.

In that sense we can say that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has been one of the most criticized from the beginning, not only because it continued the formulas without many changes, but because we also knew due to various reports that at the time it was a DLC for the previous installment, which in the end ended up becoming a complete game. Curiously, we have now learned that the problems with the development and conception of this title go further, and it seems that it was developed in half the time of its predecessors.

A turbulent development

As reported by Bloomberg, after speaking with several members of the team, including the director of Sleedgehammer Games, the studio in charge of developing this title, The problem wasn’t just that they had half the time to develop it.but they also needed to crunch in order to have it finished on time.

Apparently not only did they have to work overtime in general, but they were forced to go to work during nights and weekends, which probably did not create a good environment in the studio. “They felt betrayed by the company because they were promised they would not have to go through another shortened schedule following the release of its previous game, Call of Duty: Vanguard, which was made under a similarly restricted development cycle.”

This was probably a result of having conceived this title as a DLC in its first moment, something that we have already mentioned, but that has been endorsed by Aaron Halon, the aforementioned director of Sledgehammer Games. Still, it is sad precisely because this has resulted in relatively poor work, so much so that many users have been dissatisfied with it.

