After requests from many players, Sledgehammer Games has decided to temporarily remove the “Groot” skin of operator Nila “Nova” Brown from Call of Duty Modern Warfare IIIthe new chapter of the famous series Activision.

Renamed “Groot” due to its strong resemblance to the character from Guardians of the Galaxy, the Gaia skin – which is part of a DLC from Call of Duty Modern Warfare II – has been harshly criticized by players because her tree outfit appears more difficult to identify to the point of being indistinguishable on some game maps.

In fact, with the release of Modern Warfare IIIplayers can transfer all the unlocks and weapons acquired in the previous chapter to the latest chapter of Call of Duty, including the aforementioned skin.

Although this has already been modified by the developers to make it more visible, with the aim of reducing the protests of frustrated users, it does not seem that the measures adopted by Activison have appeased the protests of all those users against its use.

For this reason, in agreement with Activision, Sledgehammer decided to intervene personally and made the skin unusable to reassure all users, while waiting to implement the necessary changes.

Currently, it is unclear how Sledgehammer will intervene, nor how long it will take to resolve the problem.