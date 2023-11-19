A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III skin has generated a stir, since first, it is so bright that it can be seen for miles and in addition, it can be used on any of the weapons you own within the title. But also, because it practically costs $70 dollars, which in any case has not stopped fans from rushing to buy it, causing it to be sold out at this time.

This skin has been shown on a recent tweet which is causing a stir among the Call of Duty community. This is the weapon skin called Royalty Tiger, which can be obtained exclusively by purchasing a real item that is sent to your home: the shoulder bag (or handbag) of Task Force 141. Item that has a cost $60 dollars, a figure that becomes around $70 when shipping costs within the United States are included, so it may end up costing more if you order it from our region.

You can read: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is in the TOP10 of the worst rated video games of 2023

And as I said, the most surprising thing is that this bag is out of stock and has been for a considerable time. Something that may mean that players have been willing to pay $70 for this real item, to be able to have the exclusive weapon skin in the game, which for many is crazy, thinking that that is the price of the full game in its most basic edition.

Or on the other hand, it may also mean that a strangely small number of these bags were produced. Be it either of the two options and as expected, this great interest has generated another controversy, since several publications from resellers have already begun to be seen, who are offering codes for this weapon skin. Something they do knowing that there is interest, since many Reddit users have been seen looking for sellers to present themselves, so they can negotiate a code.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord