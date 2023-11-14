A few days ago a new chapter was launched in the Call of Duty world, this time with the third installment of Modern Warfare, the most popular series of this franchise and which since 2019 has been rebooted to tell the story of Captain Pryce and company. However, the results are being disastrous, as Modern Warfare III (2023) is having the worst reception that a game in the Activision saga has had since the launch of the controversial Vanguard in 2021, with a rating of 53 by the specialized press. and a 1.6 on the users’ side in Metacriticone of the most popular review sites in the world.

So much so, that the game is in the top 10 of the worst-rated games by the site in 2023. A list that also includes the Gollum and Quamtum Error video games, considered the worst of the year by the community. Although Call of Duty has never been free from criticism, due to the lack of changes and innovation that the games have presented since the time of PS3 and Xbox 360, the truth is that thanks to its multiplayer and the entertaining nature of its campaigns, it made players will forgive him.

What went wrong?

To begin with, one of the biggest criticisms it is receiving is the duration of its campaign, which is estimated that you can complete it in at least 3 hours.

Many people who tried the game in early access had already warned about this and did not hesitate to complain. “I played an hour of the campaign and asked for a refund”; “What a slap in the face, I’m shocked and dismayed” and “Thank heavens I didn’t pay money for this” were some of the testimonies Eurogamer collected.

It is worth mentioning that, according to Sledgehammer Games, an expansion for Modern Warfare II was initially planned. Instead, it was decided mid-development that we had enough ideas and content to make a solo installment.

Likewise, renowned journalist Jason Schreier revealed that it was developed in less than 1 and a half years (when, in general, they usually take 3 years to create a game from scratch) which caused the developers to have to work many nights and weekends. week to meet the delivery deadline for this year.

In addition, the problem of the latest Call of Duty is also present that it takes up a large part of the hard drive storage as well as the starting price of 70 dollars and the players have shown their total dissatisfaction with the fact.

This is added to the fact that the multiplayer has already presented errors and balance problems, this week 3 maps had to be removed from some game modes due to respawn points that are considered “cheating”.

The saga is not at its best now and we have to see what actions Microsoft will take now that it is the owner of the intellectual property.

Did you play it, do you agree with the reviews?

