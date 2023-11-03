The Call of Duty franchise has been floundering since the Modern Warfare reboot. While Modern Warfare I (2019) was an undisputed success in all aspects, Modern Warfare II (2022) failed to live up to expectations beyond multiplayer and Warzone. The campaign did not surpass its predecessor and the DMZ mode almost falls short of the anecdotal.

Now, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III aims to take flight with a multiplayer full of nostalgia, a campaign that rescues Makarov and a promising zombies mode. However, it certainly has a difficult time with the community’s accusations that this installment is a DLC or expansion of Modern Warfare II. And this new discovery in PSN trophies doesn’t help.

Modern Warfare III It does not have Platinum Trophy on PS5. It doesn’t even have its own trophy section like any other installment and as it does in the PS4 version, according to the user @PowerPyx (thanks, VGC). Your section is under Modern Warfare IIthe same place where the DLCs or expansions of other games like Marvel’s Spider-Man or Destiny 2, for example, are located.









The list of trophies is long. There are some general ones like reaching Level 55, but they are mostly dedicated to Modern Warfare Zombies and Campaign Mode. Under normal conditions, trophies are usually not revealed until early access or official release. Unless things change in a few days, Modern Warfare III It is non-platinum and counts as MWII DLC in terms of trophies.

