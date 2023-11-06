A week ahead of the release of the full game, we took up arms and hunted down Makarov in the Campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

The official release of the new chapter of the blockbuster series is scheduled for November 10th. The impressions that are making the rounds on the web these days concern the single player mode, the only one available in early access exclusive for preorders and the only one we tried.

Due to the lack of multiplayer and zombies, the picture painted by Sledgehammer Games is far from completewhich is why what you are reading cannot be the review of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

For a definitive judgment on the work that millions of players are waiting for, it is necessary to be patient, past years have taught us that the multiplayer component is too important to be ignored. As we will discover during this first contact with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the same unfortunately cannot be said of the Campaign, once a trademark of the franchise and, today more than ever, perceived by the player as an unsatisfactory mode, alas. incapable of establishing itself as a valid alternative for those who do not like competitiveness.

The reasons are different, pointing the finger only at an insufficient duration (between 4 and 5 hours) would be wrong as well as not very constructive from a future perspective. As a direct sequel to the Who Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reviewed, Modern Warfare III includes a campaign that restarts from the end of the previous one since its objective is to revisit in a modern key the events already experienced in Modern Warfare 3 of 2011. Too bad that, playing as the Captain Price and Task Force 141, the hunt for the infamous Vladimir Makarov and the clash with his ultranationalist group Konni do not prove capable of competing with the great story fashions of a few years ago… nor even with those of the recent past, to be honest. Between a level of spectacularity that is less dazzling than usual despite some undoubtedly adrenaline-filled moments, a script that lacks bite and a canonical mission structure, the campaign is unable to maintain a firm grip on those who play from start to finish, regardless of his personal connection to the series.



The audio-visual sector sugarcoats the pill, with the IW 9.0 engine excellent at catapulting us with concupiscent ease into the middle of a conflict between containers, into a suicide mission in the mountains or anywhere else in the world, and the equally excellent gunplay, the true backbone of an experience that, all things considered, it reminds tremendously of a DLC rather than a project born from the beginning as a stand alone production. It must be said that, at least in the initial intentions, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was actually supposed to be a kind of expansion of Modern Warfare II. From what we have seen so far, all this is confirmed not only in the game but also in details such as the game client, the same as the previous chapter.

SALVATION ONLINE

Beyond the original plans and a gameplay that still remains granitic, a single player component that is overall so subdued, almost like a homework done hastily, it will hardly be able to satisfy those who munch on FPS for breakfast. While it may not be very complicated to ignore historical defects such as an AI that is not exactly as smart as a fox or some technical flaw that makes the news mainly because, as mentioned, the rest of the staging borders on the magnificent (the good number of options for scalability), it is decidedly more difficult to turn a blind eye to the presumed strengths of the new Campaign.

The much publicized Open Combat Missions, for example, manage to give some semblance of novelty to the gameplay only apparently: despite promising larger environments and a variety of approaches, in truth between objectives and opportunities they don’t give much incentive to experiment with different ways to get the better of your enemies. Finding crates of supplies and equipment everywhere as happens in multiplayer is undoubtedly a pleasure, especially if changing loadout is often a habit, but not enough to tear your clothes off with joy.



The feeling is that it will be up to the multiplayer sector and the zombie mode – we’re talking about open world and great new features – to lift the morale of Call of Duty fans and kick off the celebrations for the twentieth anniversary of the series. In all honesty, in these parts we have no difficulty in believing that the usual, mammoth offering of online content, as usual divided between competitive/co-op modes and related variants, it may have the strength to offset the shortcomings of an unsatisfactory campaign from various points of view.

On the other hand, the numbers speak for themselves, a large part of the community burns with passion for multiplayer à la CoD, not to mention Warzone. However, after chasing Makarov and arriving at the end credits unexpectedly driven by inertia rather than enthusiasm, However, a bitter taste remains in the mouth which, as far as the single player soul of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is concerned, tastes like a step backwards.

