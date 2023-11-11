Things are not exactly going as planned for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. If the first controversy was already coming from afar (which is an expansion and not a new game), now it has to face two very bitter pills: its campaign is considered nonsense and an alleged crunch that certainly looks very bad.

It was Jason Schreier from Bloomberg who echoed all the problems that the development of the new Call of Duty installment has had and confirms that it was presented as an expansion, although it ended up being transformed into a sequel. Something similar to what happened with Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

The development process was rushed because this year’s game was designed to fill a gap in the release schedule following the delay of another game in the series scheduled for 2023. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was originally presented to Sledgehammer staff Games as an expansion to last year’s title, but was transformed into a sequel during development.

The only drawback if it had been an expansion would have been the campaign, but that was also covered: a spin-off set in Mexico. Eventually, things got out of hand and the project became a sequel to Modern Warfare II with the involvement of Makarov himself. According to the article, the campaign mode would have been completed in 16 months, “the shortest development cycle than the games of Call of Duty have had in years.” And it shows.





The problems don’t end there. The Bloomberg article also notes that the developers would have had to work some nights and weekends to finish the game… something that happened previously in the franchise with Call of Duty: Vanguard. Finally, the number of studies involved was also a problem:

The developers were frustrated by having to direct their content to executives at Infinity Ward, the Activision studio normally responsible for the Modern Warfare series. The game’s staff said they had to lead ineffectively waiting for “feedback” by repeatedly making significant unwanted changes based on directives from those “above.”

