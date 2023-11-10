If you want to continue playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, you have to install a huge 108GB update dedicated to the new installment, Modern Warfare III.

One of the great soap operas of 2023 in the world of video games has finally ended, which is none other than the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. One of the big problems encountered in their process was the presence of Call of Duty, one of the most beneficial franchises of all time. With the presence of the company within Xbox Game Studios, it is expected what they will be able to do with the saga from now on and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III hits the market today. With that, An update arrives that is angering many players.

And all those possessors of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIlast year’s title, are reporting that To continue playing the title it is mandatory to install a huge 103 GB update. Through the Reddit forums, players have come to complain about this move, since the update is due to the arrival of Modern Warfare III, so They don’t understand the impossibility of playing multiplayer of the proposal without this new patch, something for which they are crying out against Activision.

PSA: In order to play MW2, you’ll need to download the 103gb update which adds MW3.

Thus, To be able to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II at this time, a total of 246 GB is required., a real savagery that takes up a quarter of the disk space of current generation consoles. At the moment, Activision has not commented on the matter.

The arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is disappointing players

It cannot be said that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III landing is being one of the best in the Activision franchise, since beyond the problem mentioned with the enormous update to be able to play the previous installment, the title has not been without controversy. One of the main criticisms lies in the duration of its campaign, much shorter than what is offered with other deliveries, so can be overcome in just four hours.

Will have to see What happens with the future of Call of Duty which, remember, will remain for 10 more years on non-Microsoft platforms.

