Many users hope that this decision will be reversed for the final launch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is the new installment of the reboot of this renowned sub-saga of the franchise.

Join the conversation

The Call of Duty franchise is one of the most recognized in this sector, not only because they are one of the best known among the casual public, but because it has allowed us to enjoy some of the best shooters in history, especially thanks to frenetic and extremely fun gameplay. If this saga is distinguished by something, it is by giving us an annual delivery, something that has been subject to various debatesbut that has been maintained over time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

In this year 2023 we will enjoy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the new installment of the reboot of this sub-saga within CODbeing that long before its announcement we were able to learn of its existence due to various leaks, which precisely spoke of the fact that we were facing a DLC of the previous installment, although the project ended up growing so much that it was decided to launch it as a separate game.

There are various details that can confirm this, and today we are going to talk about one. Yes, as you may have read in the headline, it seems that this game It will not have a platinum trophy in its PS5 versionbeing a simple addition to the previous installment, as is the case with most DLCs on the market.

There are images that prove it

As you can see below, there are images that confirm that this game will not have a platinum trophy on PS5, but the most curious thing is that according to reports the PS4 version will have the same one, which is still especially unusual. Of course, the best we can do is wait for it to be officially released to see if this holds up, but following the release of images following its early access release, It’s hard to have doubts about it..

COD Modern Warfare 3 on PS5 does not have a platinum trophy, it is one of the DLC for Modern Warfare 2. Only the PS4 version has an independent list and a platinum trophy.

COD Modern Warfare 3 on PS5 doesn’t have a Platinum trophy, it’s a DLC list for Modern Warfare 2. Only the PS4 version has a standalone list and Platinum trophy. What the heck! pic.twitter.com/cgIxwuJW0k — PowerPyx (@PowerPyx) November 1, 2023

As you can well imagine, this has caused quite a stir on social networks, with many users complaining about this decision, which only confirms that in essence we are talking about a stand-alone DLC of the previous game, which contrasts especially the way Activision is selling it.

If you are one of those people who wonder exactly why there is so much fuss over a simple trophy, you should know that there are many people who love to collect platinums on PlayStation consoles, although it is rather a sign that many have been interpreted as laziness on the part of those responsible for the title.

Join the conversation