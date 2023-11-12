I very much doubt that at this point in the film anyone will be caught off guard by everything that comes next, but I think it is just as necessary to confirm it and that it be written down in case in a few years the spiral into which it has entered Call of Duty It goes further, and invites someone to wonder what the hell happened. Well, let’s be clear, the problem did not start with Modern Warfare 3, but it was the last straw.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 It’s a half-baked cake. There are still edges and toppings capable of being a delicious bite and making you want more and more, but sooner or later, depending on how hungry you are and how screwed up your taste buds are or not, you will end up reaching the raw, the poor. in flavor and unpleasant in the mouth. To the essence of what I want and I can’t CoD MW3.

A campaign to forget

Although we already talked at length about it after finishing it, allow me a few lines to summarize our time through the campaign, either to make a brief reminder or to lay the foundations for everything that will come later for those who arrive again. The campaign of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 It is, above all, disappointing.

What is already part of its DNA, from the graphic spectacularity that is increasingly open to playing balls even in a toaster, to the sensations of a gunplay that today have no rival, is undeniably still there. You know that you are facing a Call of Duty because as soon as you press a trigger and everything involved, from the sound to the vibration, to the camera shake and the impact on the enemy, the experience makes it completely recognizable.

The misstep, the stumble, or the simple and shameless sloppiness, depending on who you ask, is in levels that abandon any hint of spectacularity to sneak in some recycled Warzone maps in which to play just as you would in a Warzone with bots. Go there, pick this up, go somewhere else to pick up something else, and get to the extraction point. Mission complete.

The supposed freedom they referred to with these levels is just an excuse to sneak in more or less open scenarios that you could air in a matter of seconds, and sometimes you will, but that because of hiding different objectives on a larger map seem offer a little more depth. Nothing is further from reality.





Just two or three missions make the effort to get closer to something truly original and fun, a midpoint between what would be another billboard for the battle royale of Call of Duty and a classic mission where bombast and freneticism are the protagonists. However, it’s always closer to the former than the latter, and frankly, if I want to play WarzoneWell, maybe I already have Warzone¿no?

Don’t call them zombies if they are something else

My idea here was to cling to the “one of lime and another of sand”, but in reality that last phrase has given me the egg on the next topic. Zombies mode, to the surprise of almost no one at this point, is not a zombies mode. Is another one Warzonethis time DMZ-style, with bugs swarming around and the occasional Pack-a-Punch scattered around the map.

Pay attention to the detail of talking about bugs swarming around and at no point making use of the concept of hordes, mainly because in most cases what you are going to find are small groups of four or five zombies on a map the size of Cornellà de Llobregat.





What if a horde suddenly comes with a dozen more zombies because a mission demands it or to provide some tension when it’s time to flee by helicopter with all the loot you’ve collected? Well, in that case, unlike a classic zombie map in which you can come out from anywhere or sooner or later you will find a blockage, here you have a huge desert in which you can run to surround them and never get caught never.

To the grace behind the idea, to the difference compared to a DMZ o one Warzone, he is neither there nor expected. Because doing the same thing but with four zombies and a fair plot is not doing a zombie mode. Among other things because, as we have already said here on more than one occasion, in zombie mode the zombies are almost always the least of it.

The fun is in the plot behind each map, in managing a suffocating escalation of the problem in the face of the need to continue advancing and complicating the situation in order to advance in the story, the exploration, the current Easter egg, or whatever. that you have considered doing on this occasion in the company of some friends.





And to everything that is not that, out of respect for the work behind those ideas and those maps, and out of respect for all those players who have been insisting for years on the potential of the idea and the need to take it further, even with a game of your own that compiles all those maps or seeks an even more ambitious leap, it would be nice if you stopped calling it zombies mode.

A multiplayer that returns to the rescue

And here comes the good part in the mixture of lime and sand – because they are both good, we only talk about a mixture of things making a whole, a fact that I leave there for anyone who may be interested – because having already hit a good old multiplayer Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 During its beta, my intention was to tiptoe quite a bit after the launch so as not to delay the publication of this text too much.

And the fact that after starting to play at 8 in the morning I had so much trouble playing shows that, to Caesar what belongs to Caesar, the multiplayer of Modern Warfare 3 is incredible. There is no twist to the idea, no second intentions behind that phrase, if something is wonderful, it is said and that’s it despite all the anger that may be carried behind your back. And in this case it is. But the most screwed thing of all is that it is also “in spite of”.





Despite a HUD that talks to you all the time and explains things as if it were the first game you’ve ever picked up in your life. Despite a interface and menus which is the most awkward and chaotic thing I’ve seen in a game in a long time. Despite a variety of weapons and accessories so big that it reaches the point of absurdity and further complicates the previous point. Even though it doesn’t take you long to remember that maps of the original Modern Warfare 2 were actually not that good with a few exceptions like Terminal or Rust. Despite wanting to shove it down my throat, constantly paying attention to daily and weekly missions to be able to continue advancing as if it were in a free-to-play. Even though this should have long since become a free-to-play Instead of continuing to charge us for the only thing that wants to continue having its own identity instead of falling into the clutches of Warzone.

Despite all this, the multiplayer of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 It is one of those wells where I could stay for a whole year if it weren’t for the fact that time and work don’t allow it. Because it is hilarious, because the movement of the characters is extremely well woven, because the weapons do just enough damage so that there is always room to fight, but above all because it is the only thing that the other two modes have not been able to be: a worthy Call of Duty.

Right now, the only thing prompting me to delete the game are the 122 GB (sin Warzone) that is taking up on the hard drive and knowing for a fact that leaving it installed is going to continue to steal hours from me exponentially as the months go by and more mythical maps begin to arrive, but I assure you that if my main hobby were not also my work, This multiplayer was going to burn him like he was 20 years old again.





VidaExtra’s opinion

From this point on to the saga Call of Duty Three different paths are presented to you. The first of them is to become aware once and for all that it is a game as a service and you should learn to act as such. Let the campaign take wind and focus on a Warzone and a multiplayer that are free and grow year after year with new maps and cucamonadas. It’s not ideal for me, but at least it would be fair to his followers.

The second is that someone at Activision, or now at Microsoft, our great hope regarding this problem, knows how to discern between the potential of Warzone and that of Call of Duty as a video game classic. Let them give air to the developments and continue to offer campaigns worthy of an E3 presentation, classic zombies that can amaze us for months with several maps, and a multiplayer that continues to reach the highest level.

The third, without a doubt the worst of all despite my current animosity towards everything that smacks of game as a service, is that the Modern Warfare 3 be repeated again. That they want to charge at a price of gold for what has undoubtedly been shown to be a DLC made in haste and with reluctance, that they continue to stain what has brought them this far, insulting our memory, and that they continue to hide behind their meteoric figures while They mistreat the community that has brought them here.





Any comment that you may come to leave with that of “well with everything they have sold, they will be doing something right” is of little use to me, because a franchise sells a lot until another one comes along and eats their toast. I Call of Duty He insists on making the best cake he can cook, or the next time someone gives us a simple piece of toast with oil, we will not hesitate for a second to turn our backs on him. Because everything sells a lot until, suddenly, oh surprise, it doesn’t.

Duration of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3

Taking into account that you will be able to play multiplayer and zombies for months If you enter the loop, I imagine that what should worry you most right now is knowing how long it will take you to get there if you consider passing the campaign first. In that case the thing remains in some 4 hours.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3

Platforms PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series

The best

Its gunplay is unrivaled. Visually it is a delight. A hilarious multiplayer.

Worst

The campaign is far from the expected quality The zombies mode is a DMZ with zombies

