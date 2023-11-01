The new installment of Call of Duty arrives in stores on November 10, but it is possible to start playing a few days before. We tell you everything you need to know about Modern Warfare 3.

There is nothing left to enjoy the new Call of Duty, which closes the modern Modern Warfare trilogy with a flourish. Captain Price, Makarov, and all the ingredients one would expect from Activision’s war saga return.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 It will hit stores on November 10. That is, Friday of next week. But it is possible to play from this week.

As tradition dictates, Modern Warfare 3 includes three game modes: the campaign, online multiplayer, and, for the first time in the modern series, Zombies mode.

Have you already pre-ordered Activision’s new war shooter? If so, you will be able to start playing very soon. On the other hand, the preload dates for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 are also known.

Although it won’t hit stores until November 10, Activision has already confirmed the dates and times when you can start playing en PC, PlayStation y Xbox.

Early access and preload

Si has reservado Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, ya sea en PC, PlayStation o Xbox, You can activate the preload starting at 6:00 p.m. Spanish time todayWednesday, November 1.

Be careful, this preload only affects the campaign mode, as the first spoilers are already beginning to leak. And tomorrow early access for the campaign will be activated on all platforms.

With your reservation of the title, starting tomorrow, November 2, you can start playing the campaign of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. The Spanish schedule begins at 18:00 hours.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Preload on PC

Regarding the full game, which includes online multiplayer and zombies mode, we will have to wait for the next one Wednesday, November 8.

It will be the November 8 at 6:00 p.m. Spanish timewhen Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is accessible in Early Access, if you pre-ordered (including campaign, multiplayer, and zombies).

When can you start playing

You may not have pre-ordered the game, and may not intend to. In this case, you will want to know when you can start playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.

Although the official launch is on November 10, the title can be run a few hours before on all platforms.

In the case of PC (Windows, Steam and Battle Net), you can start playing the November 9 (Thursday) starting at 6:00 p.m. Spanish time.

Users of PlayStation and Xbox consoles will have a little more luck, since they will be able to start playing from November 9 at 11:00 in the morning (Spanish time).

This is everything that is known about Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. Remember that it is the last Call of Duty to have exclusive (temporary) content on PlayStation, and that it also includes 16 maps from the 2009 classic Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is about to land on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC (Steam y Battle Net). It will arrive in stores next November 10, and you can start playing this week if you have already reserved it.