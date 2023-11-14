The infamous Gaia skin returns with the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and players are horrified at the clear advantage it brings in multiplayer.

One of the most pay-to-win skins in the saga returns with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and players are desperate. The launch of the game has brought back a problem that occurred a few weeks ago at the Halloween event.

The premium battle pass belonging to season 6 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty Warzone 2 brought us a skin that was harshly criticized by players. Gaia, nicknamed “Groot” by players Due to his resemblance to the Marvel character, he is a headache.

And its design makes it much harder to see and aim within Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 multiplayerwhich has once again fueled the pay-to-win rumors that whoever has this payment aspect has a clear advantage in the game.

If you have played and you have come across a player with this skin, you have surely thought that it looks really bad and that its camouflage power makes things really difficult when it comes to aiming and making this skin visible in time.

Especially on maps with brown tones like Estate o Wasteland, The “Groot” skin goes unnoticed in an abusive way. We are not the only ones who have noticed this, since on Reddit a number of players are complaining to Sledgehammer Games.

Please nerf “Groot’s” skin now, said Glittering-Laugh8544. I swear it’s crazy. You can’t even see it in Wasteland or Estate and I’m sure it will be difficult on the new Warzone map as well. This is simply ridiculous.

Seriously, take off this mask now. This pay to win is enough, korge23 pointed out. And with this it is another bad news that is added to the launch of the most recent installment of this title.

The critics have spoken. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is the game with the lowest score in the series and is among the worst of 2023. In addition, physical sales of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 fall 25% compared to MW2 in the United Kingdom where PlayStation accounts for 80% of sales.

