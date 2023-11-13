Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 it cannot, at least right now, be considered one of the best chapters of the historic Activision franchise, in fact, quite the opposite: this is confirmed by the votes given by critics and the public in the first days of launch.

Released only 3 days ago, the title already has, on its Metacritic page, 33 reviews from official press outlets with an average rating of 50/100therefore insufficient (although not seriously).

An even different (and more tragic) fate is that among users: the average of the current ones 477 reviews it stands at 19/100. It is, therefore, the worst game of the series in terms of average rating.

The major criticisms, which have led to similar insufficiencies, underlined by critics are certainly to be found in the lack of originality, in the less than accurate management of the servers and in the general lack of attention and care in all modes, including a short and forgettable campaign.

Are we facing a stumbling block for the famous FPS saga? Many reviews report a real one “decadence” of the franchisewhich only distantly resembles the great titles of past years.

If you want to give a completely personal opinion of the game, the best thing to do is to test it yourself: you can do it right now on your platforms PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S e PC.