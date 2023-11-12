Several factors have led to it being classified as one of the worst Call of Duty in recent years.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has only been on the market for a few days

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is already on the market after an entire marketing campaign that has been carried out in recent months, but it is clear that the expected result is not the desired onesince many players are criticizing many aspects of the game, such as the length of its main campaign and the way in which it is carried out, being disastrous and not reaching the level of recent titles.

And under this premise it must be said that This is something that should not surprise us.since everything seems to indicate that the game has been made in the worst possible conditions, since at the beginning It was going to be an expansion for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2but the delay of a title forced its development team to convert it into a main video game of the franchise, thereby causing it to be developed in record time and under terrible working conditions, there are already statements that speak of a brutal crunch for the workers. And it seems that these decisions are having their consequences.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has been classified as the worst game in the series in years

This is because the average user rating on Metacritic for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has suffered from review bombinggiving way to many users who have gone en masse to criticize the title in the worst possible way and with the lowest scores, leading to the fact that, at the time of writing these lines, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has an average 1.5.

Although this may have led to a somewhat funny moment, since many of these users have given the original Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 a bad rating, thereby making it clear that part of this review bombing probably comes from users who have not even played the video gamebut they have decided to act probably due to the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, which is a practice that does not leave these users in a very good position.

Be that as it may, the latter does not mean that the reality with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is that Activision has made a mistake with the video game, waiting to know what consequence it will have for the future. For the rest, remember that the title is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S y PC.

