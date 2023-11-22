Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has been the most criticized game in the Activision saga in a long time, but it has surpassed its two predecessors in engagement.

Among the players, the anger seems to be huge, with an average score of 1.8. However, all the criticisms are directed at the campaign mode and the feeling of recycling, of hidden DLC… with multiplayer as fun as ever, or better.

At least, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has surpassed its two predecessors (Modern Warfare 2 in 2022 and Modern Warfare in 2019) in number of hours played: more hours played on average by players.

In addition, the zombies mode is the most played “tertiary mode” in the history of Modern Warfare, even the campaign, despite criticism, is being played more than the previous two (again, by average effective game time).

Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 be a success like the previous ones?

That greater “engagement” It does not have to translate into more sales.. There is no official sales data for the game, although Steam showed lower player levels than a year ago.

Of course, that wouldn’t have to be a bad thing, if revenue from sales of DLC, bundles and season passes remains high, now that season 1 begins on December 6.

And it is possible that yes: despite the bad reviews from the press and users, multiplayer has been well receivedand in the end that is what gives these games strength in the long term.

Are you playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3? Are you happy with the game as it is, and how polished and fun the multiplayer is, or do you think it’s lacking?