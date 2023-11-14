Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has far fewer players on Steam than it did a year ago, when its predecessor Modern Warfare 2 came out.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 It is now available for all platforms, but its impact has been very different from that of other installments… and it is surely not what Activision wanted to happen.

The game has received bad reviews from the media (and worse from the players), who do not accept its very short campaign, which recycles Warzone content, or that it feels like a hidden DLC.

Will the players’ discontent be felt in sales? At the moment, we already have a metric to measure the impact of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, the Steam Data Base data… and it is not very good.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 data

Steam is the only platform that offers accurate and updated player data in real time through SteamDB, allowing you to see which games are the most popular, player peaks…

But Activision, instead of treating the Call of Duty games as standalone, is bringing them all together under “Call of Duty,” including Modern Warfare (2019), Modern Warfare 2 (2022), the new Modern Warfare 3, and Own Call of Duty Warzone which is free to play.

This means that we do not know exactly how many of the 144,848 players there were at the time of writing these lines were playing the new game. But if we look at the recent data, we see that it had a peak of 190,707 players simultaneous during its first weekend.

In comparison, on October 28, 2022, with the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2a peak of 238,522 was reached, which rose to 491.670 with Warzone 2.0 launching on November 10, 2022.

The first sales data for the game, in physical format in the United Kingdom, show a decrease of 25% compared to last year, although the physical format factor counts for a lot: it is becoming less and less. We will see in the next few weeks how things have gone. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 in the United States, compared to previous deliveries much better received…