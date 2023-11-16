We review the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 patch notes to learn about all the changes, adjustments and improvements that the game receives less than a week after its launch.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 It has already been launched and in the midst of the controversy, Sledgehammer Games continues working to improve the gaming experience. A new patch has been released with a few necessary fixes.

The update improves and eliminates reported errors in maps, zombies mode, the main HUB itself and other aspects of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, but the developer studio has already indicated that there is still a lot ahead:

Due to unforeseen issues, not all changes scheduled for today’s update could be released. Our teams are working hard to deliver key changes to movement, multiplayer weapon balancing, Zombies stability and gameplay fixes, and more in the next available update.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 First Major Patch Notes

Call of Duty HUB

Players will no longer encounter a blank screen on MWIII tiles. Fixed an issue for console players where cross-launching from one game to another would dissolve parties containing a split-screen player. Fixed an issue for PC launchers where selective installations were not available after installation was complete. A fix was implemented to resolve several crashes that occurred during the application startup sequence.

STABILITY AND PERFORMANCE

PC gamers with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs can now use DLSS 3 in all Call of Duty Modern Warfare III modes. With NVIDIA Super Resolution DLSS and Frame Generation, DLSS 3 boosts performance up to 1.8x to enhance your PC experience. Fixed a bug where some console players would encounter an error when being invited to a party. Fixed a bug where some console players would be sent to the main menu after selecting certain items in the Battle Pass. Resolved an issue where some players would be returned to the multiplayer lobby after attempting to matchmaking in any playlist. Fixed account-related issues that prevented offline play.

CAMPAÑA

Resolved a crash that occurred for PC players during the game’s restart sequence after an update. Resolved an issue that caused players to receive an error message when attempting to start the campaign. Fixed an issue causing DEV ERROR 12510 after attempting to start the Operation 627 mission. Fixed a bug that caused players to skip cutscenes when a controller was disconnected. Fixed multiple gameplay-related crashes in the Oligarch mission. Resolved an accident that occurred after deploying a cruise missile in the Reactor mission. Completion rewards will now be awarded correctly if the player closes the app during the credits sequence. The 141 Ready trophy will now correctly track the lowest difficulty used to complete a mission. Fixed a bug where the functionality of all ziplines on the map would disappear after canceling an ascent animation. Fixed a bug where the player could not interact with picked up equipment while quickly drawing a pistol.

MULTIPLAYER

USER INTERFACE

The enemy player’s elevation will now display correctly on the minimap. Fixed a bug where playlists would disappear from the main menu for some console players. The message to see Gamercard in the leaderboard now works as expected for console players. Promoting a player to Party Leader will no longer allow them to attempt matchmaking for blocked playlists.

Armas

Fixed an issue that prevented bolt attachments from being unlocked at the expected weapon level for the KATT-AMR (Sniper Rifle).

Challenges

New requirements have been introduced for the Priceless Camo challenge for WSP Swarm. Get 10 Double Operator Kills while in Tac-Stance. Resolved issues that prevented several challenges from tracking completion progress. Fixed unlock challenge tracking conditions for BBQ (Operator).

MAPS

Terminal: Players can no longer place Bomb A from an unwanted location in Search and Destroy Popov: Players will no longer spawn in enemy territory in Invasion mode.

WEAPONS AND ACCESSORIES

MCW (assault rifle): Greater control of hip fire. BAS-B (combat rifle): Greater control of firing from the hip. MTZ Interceptor (Sniper Rifle): Greater hip fire control. Renetti (pistol): Greater control of shooting from the hip. JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit (Conversion Kit): Thermo-Optic X9 and SZ VORTEX-90 optic accessories can now be switched as expected. TYR (pistol): Greater hip fire control.

ZOMBIS

Fixed an issue that prevented Act 2 and Act 3 quests from being automatically queued while in-game. Fixed a crash that occurred when players navigated to the Shop or Progression tab in the Launcher menu while queuing. Various stability and map fixes.

