We review the main frequently asked questions and doubts from players on various issues of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the 2023 remake.

In this section we will see the rest of guides that are not included in other sections of the complete guide to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the frequently asked questions and main doubts that the players have. Let’s start by reviewing some general questions about the game and below you will see some linked to other relevant guides.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Main changes and news for this MW3

The main novelty is obviously technical and graphical.all the scenarios on the maps and the campaign have been updated to meet the expectations and graphical power in 2023. In the campaign there have been more adjustments, being even somewhat smaller and with small changes in the development of some missions. Players’ default health will start at 150 instead of the 100 we are used to.

As for operators, weapons or camouflages, expect everything you saw in the original, with the possible future addition of expansions or season passes. At the moment all for €69.99in case you want the special or archive edition we will have to pay €99.99 and thus we access early access and a package of operators and extra camouflages.

There is Zombies mode

Yes, there is zombie modedeveloped in parallel by Treyarchthe studio that was in charge of popularizing it in the Black Ops saga, the rest of the modalities and the title are in charge of Sledgehammer Games.

Beta Rewards

If you have enjoyed the beta we can get rewards based on our level achieved in that time, rewards that we can use in the final version of the game.

Rich and Tasty Animated Emblem – Unlocked at Tier 2 Operation Beta Weapon Charm – Unlocked at Tier 7 Animated Calling Card Beta Tester – Unlocked at Tier 9 MWIII Beta Weapon Sticker – Unlocked at Tier 11 Vinyl I Tried Beta: Unlocked at level 16Ripper Beta Weapon Project: Unlocked at level 20Weapon Sticker Beta Test: Unlocked at level 25Tester Operator Skin: Unlocked at level 30

