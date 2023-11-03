The new Activision would present a shorter story than usual.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 would have a short campaign

Join the conversation

Activision is baffling some gamers with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, whose size on disk is considered excessive. Now, those lucky enough to enjoy the title’s single-player campaign mode report that This story can be finished in three or four hours.which they consider quite disappointing.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Players who have purchased the new Call of Duty with early access can enjoy its campaign starting yesterday, Thursday, November 2, although they did not expect that this mode would be so short. One of the informants has been the streamer specialized in the franchise Marley13, who He finished his game in almost exactly four hours.

Going into comparisons, the website HowLongToBeat, which compiles average durations of video games, points out that the Modern Warfare 2 campaign lasted about eight hours. In this way, taking into account that the average for other Call of Duty is six or seven hours, It is disappointing to know that Modern Warfare 3 will have one of the shortest campaigns in the saga.

Beyond what was mentioned, the VGC media reports that Among the first criticisms of the campaign mode, some stand out about its open combat missionsin which players will be able to explore and make alternatives to resolve conflicts.

That said, it is worth remembering that Rumors indicated that Activision was planning this new Call of Duty game as a major expansion for Modern Warfare 2 until the DLC became an independent title that seems to be judged by the degree of its novelties.

Modern Warfare 3 and its promises

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released next day November 10 on all platforms, having revealed its requirements for PC. The title promises to offer additional new features to the campaign with a promising new zombie mode. Among the generic improvements, the character’s movement stands out, which will make combat more agile.

Join the conversation