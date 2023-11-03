Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is now close to arriving and several players have been able to get their hands on the early access version. One of the elements of greatest discussion regarding Activision’s new FPS is certainly its huge weight.

There have been so many players who have complained about a downloads between 180 and 200 GBcertainly an unusual factor taking into account the fact that this new title is “like” a Modern Warfare 2 DLC, which Activision itself had to intervene with an official statement.

#MW3 it’s almost here. In preparation, we would like to provide an update on file sizes that are larger than last year. This is due to the greater amount of content available from day-one, including “Zombie in open world”, support for the transfer of objects from #MW2 , as well as map files for the current Call of Duty: Warzone. (Note: As part of our ongoing optimization efforts, the final install size will actually be smaller than previous Call of Duty experiences combined.) You can manage your Call of Duty files in the “Manage Files” section of the COD HQ start menu. This includes the ability to uninstall specific content that you are not actively playing.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 in arrivo on November 10th on PS5 and Xbox Seris X/S, as well as on old-gen consoles.