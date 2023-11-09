GAME celebrates the launch of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 in style with its exclusive and digital special editions, a new Xbox Series X pack and many more products that you cannot miss.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 It arrives now and in GAME and GAME.es stores they have brought out all the artillery to welcome this new installment of the war saga. Many products await you starting November 10.

If you are looking forward to playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, do not hesitate to take a look at the exclusive special edition of GAMEto the official headphones of the game, to the Xbox Series X pack or to other products such as merchandising or digital editions of this title.

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE III SPECIAL EDITION exclusive GAME:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 physical game (choose between PS5, PS4 and XBOX). Special lithography. Exclusive patch. Exclusive sticker set. Special box of this edition.

OFFICIAL WIRELESS HEADPHONES OF CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE III exclusive GAME:

Available in two designs (OLIVE SNAKE y BLACK CAMO), these official and themed Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 headphones offer up to approximately 30 hours of play thanks to their 300 mAh battery.

In addition, they have an adjustable band and earmuff, type C fast charging cable, aux cable. 3.5mm audio and foam pads to offer more comfort during your gaming sessions. Here you can get them.

PACK XBOX SERIES X + CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE III en GAME:

The pack comes DIABLO IV y CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE 3 for only €499.99 and will only be available from 11/10/2023.

Digital editions of CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE III in GAME:

If you have an XBOX SERIES S, don’t miss the following digital editions:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III VAULT EDITION XBOX SERIES X | S – Includes the full game, early access to the campaign one week early, access to Warzone III, the Soap Operator pack, the Zombie Ghost Operator Skin, the Soul Harvester Tracer Weapon Blueprint, Nemesis Operator Pack, 4 new operator skins, game pass battle, 20 Tier Skips and 1,100 CP (in-game currency). Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III CROSS-GEN BUNDLE XBOX SERIES X | S – Includes the full game, early access to the campaign a week early, access to Warzone III, the Soap Operator pack and the Zombie Ghost Operator Skin.

Platforms:

PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5

Launch:

November 10, 2023

